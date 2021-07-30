Home / Kayo verlässt Wolfsburg

Kayo verlässt Wolfsburg

  • Offiziell
  • veröffentlicht am

Bryang Kayo verlässt den VfL Wolfsburg in Richtung dritte Liga. Wie die Wölfe offiziell vermelden wird der 19-jährige Mittelfeldspieler für ein Jahr an Viktoria Berlin verliehen.

