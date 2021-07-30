Kayo verlässt Wolfsburg
Bryang Kayo verlässt den VfL Wolfsburg in Richtung dritte Liga. Wie die Wölfe offiziell vermelden wird der 19-jährige Mittelfeldspieler für ein Jahr an Viktoria Berlin verliehen.
Leihe für ein Jahr - Bryang Kayo schließt sich @ViktoriaBerlin an.— VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) July 30, 2021
➡️ https://t.co/axszVxCvrI#VfLWolfsburg
