Tottenham verleiht Mittelfeld-Talent

  • Offiziell
  veröffentlicht am

Tottenham Hotspur leiht Nile John in die dritthöchste englische Spielklasse aus. Der 18-jährige Mittelfeldspieler schließt sich bis zum Ende der Saison Charlton Athletic an.

