Tottenham verleiht Mittelfeld-Talent
Tottenham Hotspur leiht Nile John in die dritthöchste englische Spielklasse aus. Der 18-jährige Mittelfeldspieler schließt sich bis zum Ende der Saison Charlton Athletic an.
Nile John has joined League One side Charlton Athletic on loan for the remainder of the season.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 27, 2022
