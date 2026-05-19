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Premier League

Southampton von Playoffs disqualifiziert

von Remo Schatz
1 min.
Casper Jander vom FC Southampton @Maxppp

Die Premier League-Träume des FC Southampton sind ausgeträumt. Wie die EFL offiziell bestätigt, ist eine unabhängige Disziplinarkommission zu der Entscheidung gekommen, die Saint aufgrund von „mehrere Verstößen gegen die EFL-Regeln im Zusammenhang mit der unerlaubten Aufzeichnung von Trainingseinheiten anderer Vereine“ von den Playoffs auszuschließen.

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EFL Communications
An Independent Disciplinary Commission has today expelled Southampton from the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs after the Club admitted to multiple breaches of EFL Regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other Clubs’ training.

In addition, the Club has received a four-point deduction that will be applied to the 2026/27 Championship table.

The effect of today’s order is that Middlesbrough are reinstated into the 2026 Play-Offs and will proceed to the Play-Off Final against Hull City. The final remains scheduled for Saturday 23 May, with the kick-off time to be confirmed.

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Southampton hatten eingeräumt, bei mehreren Spielen illegale Videoaufnahmen von Trainingseinheiten der jeweiligen Gegner angefertigt zu haben. Neben der Disqualifikation werden Southampton zudem vier Punkte für die Championship-Saison 2026/27 abgezogen. Am 23. Mai trifft nun der FC Middlesbrough auf Hull City.

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