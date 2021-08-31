Home / Bilbao verleiht López

Bilbao verleiht López

  • Offiziell
  • veröffentlicht am - Aktualisiert

Unai López verlässt Athletic Bilbao auf Leihbasis. Den 25-jährigen Mittelfeldspieler zieht es zu Rayo Vallecano.

