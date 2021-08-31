Bilbao verleiht López
Unai López verlässt Athletic Bilbao auf Leihbasis. Den 25-jährigen Mittelfeldspieler zieht es zu Rayo Vallecano.
🤝 El @RayoVallecano, el #AthleticClub & @unai10lopez han llegado a un acuerdo para la cesión de los derechos federativos del jugador.— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) August 31, 2021
🍀 Zorte on, Unai‼️
