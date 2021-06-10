Home / Postecoglou übernimmt bei Celtic

Postecoglou übernimmt bei Celtic

  • Offiziell
  • veröffentlicht am - Aktualisiert

Celtic Glasgow hat einen neuen Coach gefunden. Wie der schottische Klub offiziell mitteilt, wird Ange Postecoglou neuer Cheftrainer.

Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter

Weitere Infos

Kommentare

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel