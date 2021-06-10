Postecoglou übernimmt bei Celtic
Celtic Glasgow hat einen neuen Coach gefunden. Wie der schottische Klub offiziell mitteilt, wird Ange Postecoglou neuer Cheftrainer.
Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce that it has appointed Ange Postecoglou to the position of Football Manager.— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) June 10, 2021
