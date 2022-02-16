Home / Bundesliga / Drei weitere Corona-Fälle beim VfB

  • von David Hamza - Quelle: vfb.de
  • veröffentlicht am
Tanguy Coulibaly (r.) bespringt Orel Mangala
Tanguy Coulibaly (r.) bespringt Orel Mangala ©Maxppp

Der VfB Stuttgart muss vorerst auf Enzo Millot (19), Tanguy Coulibaly (20) und Daniel Didavi (31) verzichten. Das Trio wurde positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet und hat sich in häusliche Isolation begeben.

Zuletzt hatten sich bei den Schwaben bereits Omar Marmoush (23) und Waldemar Anton (25) infiziert. Der Tabellenvorletzte empfängt am Samstag (15:30 Uhr) den VfL Bochum.

