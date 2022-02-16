Drei weitere Corona-Fälle beim VfB
Der VfB Stuttgart muss vorerst auf Enzo Millot (19), Tanguy Coulibaly (20) und Daniel Didavi (31) verzichten. Das Trio wurde positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet und hat sich in häusliche Isolation begeben.
Zuletzt hatten sich bei den Schwaben bereits Omar Marmoush (23) und Waldemar Anton (25) infiziert. Der Tabellenvorletzte empfängt am Samstag (15:30 Uhr) den VfL Bochum.
Enzo #Millot, Tanguy #Coulibaly und Daniel #Didavi wurden positiv auf das Corona-Virus getestet und befinden sich in häuslicher Isolation. #VfB | Zur Meldung 🗞️➡️https://t.co/by2U6nq9YF pic.twitter.com/CGY9uMZfwV— VfB Stuttgart (@VfB) February 16, 2022
