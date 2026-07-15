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Southampton verpflichtet Dobbin

Lewis Dobbin verlässt Aston Villa und schließt sich dem Zweitligisten FC Southampton an. Der 23-jährige Angreifer kam für die Villans nie zum Einsatz und spielte zuletzt auf Leihbasis für Preston North End.

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Villa
Southampton
Lewis Dobbin

Weitere Infos

Villa Logo Aston Villa
Southampton Logo FC Southampton
Lewis Dobbin Lewis Dobbin
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