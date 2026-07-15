Southampton verpflichtet Dobbin
Lewis Dobbin verlässt Aston Villa und schließt sich dem Zweitligisten FC Southampton an. Der 23-jährige Angreifer kam für die Villans nie zum Einsatz und spielte zuletzt auf Leihbasis für Preston North End.
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Aston Villa can confirm that Lewis Dobbin has completed a permanent transfer to Southampton.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 15, 2026
The junior England international signed for Villa in 2024 from Everton, having spent ten years in the Toffees’ academy system.
During his time at Villa Park, he spent time on loan at… pic.twitter.com/6xz4Wk3IlR
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