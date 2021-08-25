Inter verleiht Pinamonti
- veröffentlicht am
Andrea Pinamonti (22) wechselt zum FC Empoli. Der Serie A-Aufsteiger leiht den Mittelstürmer für eine Saison von Inter Mailand aus.
📣 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖 𝙋𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙞 𝙚̀ 𝙪𝙣 𝙣𝙪𝙤𝙫𝙤 𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙯𝙯𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙤— Empoli Fc Official (@EmpoliCalcio) August 25, 2021
Attaccante italiano classe 1999, arriva a titolo temporaneo dall'@Inter #ForzAzzurro #AvantiAzzurro#Empolifc1920 #EmpoliFC #EmpoliFCOfficial pic.twitter.com/29daN1ZSma
Weitere Infos
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Kommentare