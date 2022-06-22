Home / Florenz verlängert mit Italiano

Florenz verlängert mit Italiano

  • Offiziell
  • veröffentlicht am

Der AC Florenz hat seinen Trainer Vicenzo Italiano mit einem neuen Vertrag ausgestattet. Der Coach ist nun bis 2024 an La Viola gebunden. Der Serie A-Klub besitzt zudem eine Option auf eine einjährige Verlängerung.

Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter

Weitere Infos

Kommentare

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel