Florenz verlängert mit Italiano
- veröffentlicht am
Der AC Florenz hat seinen Trainer Vicenzo Italiano mit einem neuen Vertrag ausgestattet. Der Coach ist nun bis 2024 an La Viola gebunden. Der Serie A-Klub besitzt zudem eine Option auf eine einjährige Verlängerung.
Vincenzo Italiano e il suo staff rinnovano con la Fiorentina fino alla stagione 2023-24, con opzione a favore del Club per la Stagione 2024-25 ⚜️🖋️#ForzaViola #Fiorentina #ACFFiorentina #Italiano pic.twitter.com/03jnDifVKr— ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) June 22, 2022
