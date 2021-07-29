PSG bindet Bitshiabu
El Chadaille Bitshiabu hat seinen ersten Profivertrag bei Paris St. Germain unterschrieben. Das Arbeitspapier des 16-jährigen Innenverteidigers läuft bis 2024.
Le @PSG_inside est heureux d’annoncer la signature du premier contrat professionnel d’El Chadaille Bitshiabu.
Le défenseur central de 16 ans est lié au club de la capitale jusqu’au 30 juin 2024.
