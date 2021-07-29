Home / PSG bindet Bitshiabu

PSG bindet Bitshiabu

  • Offiziell
  • veröffentlicht am

El Chadaille Bitshiabu hat seinen ersten Profivertrag bei Paris St. Germain unterschrieben. Das Arbeitspapier des 16-jährigen Innenverteidigers läuft bis 2024.

