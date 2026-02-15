Premier League
Pereira übernimmt Nottinghams Schleudersitz
Nottingham Forest hat einen neuen Trainer präsentiert. Vítor Pereira leitet ab sofort die Geschicke beim aktuellen Tabellen-17. der Premier League. Der 57-jährige Portugiese, der Anfang November bei Konkurrent Wolverhampton Wanderers gehen musste, erhält einen Vertrag bis 2027.
Nottingham Forest @NFFC – 13:00
Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm that Vítor Pereira has been appointed as Head Coach on an 18-month deal.Bei X ansehen
Pereira began his managerial career in his homeland, Portugal, in 2002. After gaining extensive experience across the country, he took over Porto in 2011, where a hugely successful two-year spell saw him lead the club to back-to-back league titles.
Having spent time at Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, Periera then moved to Olympiacos in January 2015 and went on to win the double with the Piraeus side.
Adding to his wealth of experience at the top level around the world, Pereira has also managed Fenerbahçe in Turkey and Chinese Super League Club Shanghai SIPG, guiding the latter to their first ever league title in his debut campaign, before then winning the Chinese Super Cup. He has also had spells in charge of Brazilian clubs Corinthians and Flamengo.
Most recently, he was Head Coach of Premier League club Wolves. Taking over with club in the relegation zone, Pereira led them to a six-game winning run which helped guide them to safety during the 2024/25 season. It was the longest winning run of any team in the top-flight last season, in a campaign which also saw Wolves score a club record number of goals in the Premier League.
The 57-year-old now heads to Trentside on a deal that runs until the summer of 2027.
He will be joined by coaching staff Filipe Jorge Monteiro Almeida (Assistant Coach), Luis Miguel Moreira Da Silva (Assistant Coach), Bruno Filipe Araujo De Moura (Head of Physical Performance and Opposition Analysis), and Pedro Simao Capela Silva Lopes (Opposition Analyst).
In Nottingham tritt Pereira die Nachfolge von Sean Dyche an, der nach nur wenigen Monaten im Amt in der Nacht auf Donnerstag entlassen wurde. Für die Tricky Trees ist es bereits der dritte Trainerwechsel in dieser Saison, vor Dyche hatten in der laufenden Spielzeit schon Nuno Espírito Santo und Ange Postecoglou ihren Posten räumen müssen.
