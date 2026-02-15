Pereira übernimmt Nottinghams Schleudersitz

Nottingham Forest hat einen neuen Trainer präsentiert. Vítor Pereira leitet ab sofort die Geschicke beim aktuellen Tabellen-17. der Premier League. Der 57-jährige Portugiese, der Anfang November bei Konkurrent Wolverhampton Wanderers gehen musste, erhält einen Vertrag bis 2027.

In Nottingham tritt Pereira die Nachfolge von Sean Dyche an, der nach nur wenigen Monaten im Amt in der Nacht auf Donnerstag entlassen wurde. Für die Tricky Trees ist es bereits der dritte Trainerwechsel in dieser Saison, vor Dyche hatten in der laufenden Spielzeit schon Nuno Espírito Santo und Ange Postecoglou ihren Posten räumen müssen.