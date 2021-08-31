Home / Liverpool verleiht Williams

Rhys William soll andernorts Spielpraxis sammeln. Der FC Liverpool verkündet, dass der 20-jährige Innenverteidiger bis zum Ende der Saison an Swansea City verliehen wird. Zuvor verlängerte er seinen Vertrag bei den Reds „langfristig“.

