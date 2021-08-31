Liverpool verleiht Williams
veröffentlicht am
Rhys William soll andernorts Spielpraxis sammeln. Der FC Liverpool verkündet, dass der 20-jährige Innenverteidiger bis zum Ende der Saison an Swansea City verliehen wird. Zuvor verlängerte er seinen Vertrag bei den Reds „langfristig“.
.@rhyswilliams01 has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds - and joined @SwansOfficial on a loan deal until the end of the season 🙌— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2021
All the best for the campaign ahead, Rhys 👊
