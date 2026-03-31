Premiership
Neuer Klub für Ex-Schalker Matondo
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@Maxppp
Rabbi Matondo (25) setzt seine Karriere in Norwegen fort. Die Glasgow Rangers verkünden den Transfer des Offensivspielers zum SK Brann, für den die Ligasaison vor zwei Wochen angefangen hat. Matondos Vertrag in Glasgow wäre im Sommer ausgelaufen.
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Rangers Football Club @RangersFC – 18:00
We can today confirm Rabbi Matondo has joined Norwegian side SK Brann on a permanent deal.Bei X ansehen
The 25-year-old Welsh international made 70 appearances for the club after joining in the summer of 2022, scoring eight times for the Light Blues.
Everyone at Rangers wishes Rabbi the best of luck in his future endeavours.
The 25-year-old Welsh international made 70 appearances for the club after joining in the summer of 2022, scoring eight times for the Light Blues.
Everyone at Rangers wishes Rabbi the best of luck in his future endeavours.
Der schnelle Waliser war 2022 für drei Millionen Euro vom FC Schalke 04 nach Schottland gewechselt. 2019 war er für neun Millionen von Manchester City zum Ruhrpott-Klub gewechselt. In der zweiten Liga war Matondo zudem für Hannover 96 aktiv.
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