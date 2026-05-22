Azpilicueta macht Schluss

César Azpilicueta hängt die Fußballschuhe endgültig an den Nagel. Der 36-Jährige verkündet über die Sozialen Medien sein Karriereende: „Heute möchte ich euch mitteilen, dass diese Saison meine letzte als Profifußballer sein wird. Nachdem ich so viele Jahre lang meinen Traum gelebt habe, ist es für mich an der Zeit, ein neues Kapitel in meinem Leben aufzuschlagen.“

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Azpilicueta lief während seiner Karriere für CA Osasuna, Olympique Marseille, den FC Chelsea, Atlético Madrid und den FC Sevilla auf. Seine erfolgreichste Ära erlebte der Defensivallrounder bei den Blues, mit denen er unter anderem zweimal die Premier League sowie 2021 die Champions League gewann. Für die spanische Nationalmannschaft bestritt er 44 Länderspiele.