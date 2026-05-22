Azpilicueta macht Schluss
César Azpilicueta hängt die Fußballschuhe endgültig an den Nagel. Der 36-Jährige verkündet über die Sozialen Medien sein Karriereende: „Heute möchte ich euch mitteilen, dass diese Saison meine letzte als Profifußballer sein wird. Nachdem ich so viele Jahre lang meinen Traum gelebt habe, ist es für mich an der Zeit, ein neues Kapitel in meinem Leben aufzuschlagen.“
Today, I want to share with you that this season will be my last as a professional footballer. After so many years living my dream, I feel it’s time to start a new chapter in my life.
Being honest, even though I have been preparing myself for this moment, I found it hard to write this letter. After 20 seasons , many people have played an important role in my career.
When I first kicked a ball as a child in Pamplona with my schoolmates, I never imagined the amazing journey ahead. I’m grateful for every moment: the wins, the tough losses, the challenges, and most of all, the people I’ve met and the friendships I’ve made along the way.
To my teammates, coaches, and every staff member at all the clubs I’ve been lucky to be part of, thank you for helping me grow as a person and a player every day. Wearing the shirts of CA Osasuna, Olympique Marseille, Chelsea FC, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla FC, and representing my country at the biggest stages has been a true privilege. Every moment has meant so much to me…
Azpilicueta lief während seiner Karriere für CA Osasuna, Olympique Marseille, den FC Chelsea, Atlético Madrid und den FC Sevilla auf. Seine erfolgreichste Ära erlebte der Defensivallrounder bei den Blues, mit denen er unter anderem zweimal die Premier League sowie 2021 die Champions League gewann. Für die spanische Nationalmannschaft bestritt er 44 Länderspiele.
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