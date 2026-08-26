Villarreal verleiht Kambwala

Willy Kambwala (22) wird in der kommenden Saison für Como 1907 auflaufen. Der Innenverteidiger kommt auf Leihbasis vom FC Villarreal. Como sichert sich zudem eine Kaufoption. Kambwala war 2024 von Manchester United zu Villarreal gewechselt.

Como 1907 is pleased to announce the signing of central defender Willy Kambwala from Villarreal CF on loan until the end of the 2026/27 season, with an option to make the move permanent.



Official statement ➡️ https://t.co/p7BKK6R4U5 pic.twitter.com/kO9NwA9qN2