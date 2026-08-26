Villarreal verleiht Kambwala
Willy Kambwala (22) wird in der kommenden Saison für Como 1907 auflaufen. Der Innenverteidiger kommt auf Leihbasis vom FC Villarreal. Como sichert sich zudem eine Kaufoption. Kambwala war 2024 von Manchester United zu Villarreal gewechselt.
Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter
Como 1907 is pleased to announce the signing of central defender Willy Kambwala from Villarreal CF on loan until the end of the 2026/27 season, with an option to make the move permanent.— Como1907 (@Como_1907) August 26, 2026
Official statement ➡️ https://t.co/p7BKK6R4U5 pic.twitter.com/kO9NwA9qN2
Weitere Infos
Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter
Videos & Highlights
Meistgelesen
Erkunden