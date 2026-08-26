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Villarreal verleiht Kambwala

Willy Kambwala (22) wird in der kommenden Saison für Como 1907 auflaufen. Der Innenverteidiger kommt auf Leihbasis vom FC Villarreal. Como sichert sich zudem eine Kaufoption. Kambwala war 2024 von Manchester United zu Villarreal gewechselt.

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Weitere Infos

Villarreal
Como
Willy Kambwala Ndengushi

Weitere Infos

Villarreal Logo FC Villarreal
Como Logo Calcio Como
Willy Kambwala Ndengushi Willy Kambwala Ndengushi
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