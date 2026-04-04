Premier League
Trippier verlässt Newcastle
1 min.
@Maxppp
Kieran Trippier (35) kommt im Sommer ablösefrei auf den Markt. Newcastle United bestätigt offiziell, dass der auslaufende Kontrakt des Rechtsverteidigers nicht verlängert wird. Nach viereinhalb Jahren endet die Liaison also.
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Newcastle United @NUFC – 12:02
Thank you, Tripps 🖤🤍Bei X ansehen
After four and a half years of incredible service to Newcastle United, we can confirm that Kieran Trippier will leave the club this summer when his contract expires.
Kieran arrived in January 2022 with the club in the relegation zone and played a crucial role as he went on to lift the club’s first domestic trophy in 70 years.
After four and a half years of incredible service to Newcastle United, we can confirm that Kieran Trippier will leave the club this summer when his contract expires.
Kieran arrived in January 2022 with the club in the relegation zone and played a crucial role as he went on to lift the club’s first domestic trophy in 70 years.
Trippier, 54-facher englischer Nationalspieler, sammelte bislang 157 Einsätze für die Magpies. Auch in der laufenden Saison gehörte er in Newcastle zum unangefochtenen Stammpersonal, sofern er fit war. Zuletzt führte der Routinier das Team von Eddie Howe wieder einige Male als Kapitän aufs Feld. Interesse an einer Zusammenarbeit sollen die AS Monaco sowie Klubs aus der MLS und Saudi-Arabien bekunden.
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