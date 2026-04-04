Trippier verlässt Newcastle

Kieran Trippier (35) kommt im Sommer ablösefrei auf den Markt. Newcastle United bestätigt offiziell, dass der auslaufende Kontrakt des Rechtsverteidigers nicht verlängert wird. Nach viereinhalb Jahren endet die Liaison also.

Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter

Trippier, 54-facher englischer Nationalspieler, sammelte bislang 157 Einsätze für die Magpies. Auch in der laufenden Saison gehörte er in Newcastle zum unangefochtenen Stammpersonal, sofern er fit war. Zuletzt führte der Routinier das Team von Eddie Howe wieder einige Male als Kapitän aufs Feld. Interesse an einer Zusammenarbeit sollen die AS Monaco sowie Klubs aus der MLS und Saudi-Arabien bekunden.