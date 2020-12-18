Home / UEFA U19 Meisterschaft / UEFA sagt U17-EM ab

UEFA sagt U17-EM ab

Die UEFA muss der Corona-Pandemie Tribut zollen
Die UEFA muss der Corona-Pandemie Tribut zollen ©Maxppp

Die kommende U17-Europameisterschaft wurde abgesagt. Diesen Beschluss meldet die UEFA. Grund ist die nach wie vor komplizierte Situationen im Rahmen der Corona-Pandemie.

Die Qualifikation der U19-EM wird aus demselben Grund auf März 2021 verschoben. Die Endrunde soll wie geplant im Juli in Rumänien stattfinden.

