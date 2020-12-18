UEFA sagt U17-EM ab

Die kommende U17-Europameisterschaft wurde abgesagt. Diesen Beschluss meldet die UEFA. Grund ist die nach wie vor komplizierte Situationen im Rahmen der Corona-Pandemie.

Die Qualifikation der U19-EM wird aus demselben Grund auf März 2021 verschoben. Die Endrunde soll wie geplant im Juli in Rumänien stattfinden.

An update on UEFA 2020/21 national team youth competitions due to the #COVID19 situation:#U19EURO and #U19WEURO to go ahead with finals in Romania and Belarus as planned.#U17EURO and #U17WEURO cancelled.



Full details: 👇