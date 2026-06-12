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Offiziell Premier League

Liverpool verkündet drei Entlassungen

von Simon Martis - Quelle: liverpoolfc.com
1 min.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst steht bei Besiktas vor dem Aus @Maxppp

Das Aus von Chefcoach Arne Slot beim FC Liverpool hat auch personelle Folgen für dessen Trainerstab. Wie die Reds offiziell mitteilten, werden Sipke Hulshoff, Ruben Peeters und Giovanni van Bronckhorst den Verein ebenfalls verlassen.

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Hulshoff und Peeters waren im Sommer 2024 gemeinsam mit Slot an die Anfield Road gekommen. Während Hulshoff als erster Co-Trainer fungierte, übernahm Peeters die Rolle des leitenden Konditionstrainers. Van Bronckhorst stieß ein Jahr später zum Trainerteam und war seitdem ebenfalls als Co-Trainer tätig.

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Weitere Infos

Premier League
Liverpool
Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Weitere Infos

Premier League Premier League
Liverpool Logo FC Liverpool
Giovanni van Bronckhorst Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter

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