Liverpool verkündet drei Entlassungen

Das Aus von Chefcoach Arne Slot beim FC Liverpool hat auch personelle Folgen für dessen Trainerstab. Wie die Reds offiziell mitteilten, werden Sipke Hulshoff, Ruben Peeters und Giovanni van Bronckhorst den Verein ebenfalls verlassen.

Liverpool FC can confirm the departures of Sipke Hulshoff, Ruben Peeters and Giovanni van Bronckhorst from the coaching staff.



Everybody at LFC thanks Sipke, Ruben and Gio for all their efforts and contributions to the club and wishes them the best for the future.