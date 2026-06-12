Liverpool verkündet drei Entlassungen
Das Aus von Chefcoach Arne Slot beim FC Liverpool hat auch personelle Folgen für dessen Trainerstab. Wie die Reds offiziell mitteilten, werden Sipke Hulshoff, Ruben Peeters und Giovanni van Bronckhorst den Verein ebenfalls verlassen.
Liverpool FC can confirm the departures of Sipke Hulshoff, Ruben Peeters and Giovanni van Bronckhorst from the coaching staff.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 12, 2026
Everybody at LFC thanks Sipke, Ruben and Gio for all their efforts and contributions to the club and wishes them the best for the future.
Hulshoff und Peeters waren im Sommer 2024 gemeinsam mit Slot an die Anfield Road gekommen. Während Hulshoff als erster Co-Trainer fungierte, übernahm Peeters die Rolle des leitenden Konditionstrainers. Van Bronckhorst stieß ein Jahr später zum Trainerteam und war seitdem ebenfalls als Co-Trainer tätig.
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