Doppelrolle: Nani-Comeback perfekt

von Martin Schmitz
1 min.
Luis Nani für Valencia im Einsatz @Maxppp

Nani möchte es noch einmal wissen und setzt seine Spielerkarriere nach einer knapp zweijährigen Pause fort. Der 39-Jährige unterschreibt einen Einjahresvertrag beim kasachischen Erstligisten Aktobe.

Nani
I’m very happy to have joined FC Aktobe and I am looking forward to contributing to the development of the club and football in Kazakhstan. I would like to thank the owner of the club Mr. Nurlan Artykbaev, chairman Mr. Arman Ospanov and Governor Mr. Askhat Shakharov for their hospitality and support. I was very impressed with the club’s vision for the future and will work hard to take us to new heights, at home and abroad!
Bei X ansehen

Der portugiesische Offensivspieler, der früher unter anderem bei Manchester United aktiv war, soll sowohl als Spieler als auch in einer zusätzlichen Rolle im Entwicklungsprojekt des Vereins aktiv sein.

