Kurzes Intermezzo: Rooney vor die Tür gesetzt

Argyle and Rooney mutually part ways

Plymouth Argyle can confirm that the club and Head Coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect. Departing the club with Rooney will be Assistant Head Coach Mike Phelan and first team coach Simon Ireland. First team coach Kevin Nancekivell and Club Captain Joe Edwards will lead the team for our Sky Bet Championship match against Bristol City on New Year’s Day. Daryl Flahavan will continue as Goalkeeping coach. We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts