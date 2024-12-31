Menü Suche
Kommentar 2
Kurzes Intermezzo: Rooney vor die Tür gesetzt

von Julian Jasch - Quelle: pafc.co.uk
Wayne Rooney kann es nicht glauben @Maxppp

Wayne Rooney muss die Koffer packen. Der englische Zweiglisit Plymouth Argyle beendet die Zusammenarbeit mit dem Chefcoach. Erst im Mai hatte der 39-Jährige den Job angetreten.

Plymouth Argyle FC
Club Statement | Argyle and Rooney mutually part ways.

https://t.co/0KM0pdIRO7

#pafc https://www.pafc.co.uk/news/argyle-and-rooney-mutually-part-ways Argyle and Rooney mutually part ways | Plymouth Argyle - PAFC Plymouth Argyle can confirm that the club and Head Coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect. Departing the club with Rooney will be Assistant Head Coach Mike Phelan and first team coach Simon Ireland. First team coach Kevin Nancekivell and Club Captain Joe Edwards will lead the team for our Sky Bet Championship match against Bristol City on New Year’s Day. Daryl Flahavan will continue as Goalkeeping coach. We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts
Seitdem sammelte Plymouth unter Rooney in der Liga gerade einmal 0,78 Punke pro Spiel. In der Championship rangiert der Klub auf dem letzten Tabellenplatz. Co-Trainer Kevin Nancekivell und Spielführer Joe Edwards übernehmen den kriselnden Verein interimsweise.

