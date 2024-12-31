Championship
Kurzes Intermezzo: Rooney vor die Tür gesetzt
Wayne Rooney muss die Koffer packen. Der englische Zweiglisit Plymouth Argyle beendet die Zusammenarbeit mit dem Chefcoach. Erst im Mai hatte der 39-Jährige den Job angetreten.
Seitdem sammelte Plymouth unter Rooney in der Liga gerade einmal 0,78 Punke pro Spiel. In der Championship rangiert der Klub auf dem letzten Tabellenplatz. Co-Trainer Kevin Nancekivell und Spielführer Joe Edwards übernehmen den kriselnden Verein interimsweise.
