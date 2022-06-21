Maouassa zu Montpellier
- veröffentlicht am
Der HSC Montpellier holt sich Verstärkung für die linke Abwehrseite. Vom FC Brügge kommt Faitout Maouassa (23) leihweise für eine Saison zu den Franzosen.
Faitout Maouassa trekt op uitleenbasis naar Montpellier Hérault Sport Club.— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) June 21, 2022
MEER: https://t.co/XijVMqcvWO pic.twitter.com/4slfxP63ui
