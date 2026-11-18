Premier League
Villa tütet Onana-Deal ein
1 min.
@Maxppp
Amadou Onana und Aston Villa setzen ihren gemeinsamen Weg fort. Wie der Klub aus Birmingham vermeldet, hat der 25-jährige Mittelfeldspieler einen neuen Vertrag unterzeichnet. Über die Rahmenbedingungen des Papiers macht der Premier League-Klub keine Angabe.
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Aston Villa @AstonVilla – 12:00
🎶 Ama, Amadou, Ama, Amadou 🎶Bei X ansehen
Aston Villa is delighted to announce that Amadou Onana has signed a new contract with the club.
The midfielder joined Villa from Everton in 2024 and has since played a key role in many of the club’s most memorable European nights.
The Belgium international has made more than 70 appearances in claret and blue, scoring seven goals and establishing himself as an influential presence in the heart of midfield.
Currently recovering well from knee surgery, Onana remains an important part of Unai Emery’s squad as the club continues to compete at the highest level both domestically and in Europe.
Aston Villa is delighted to announce that Amadou Onana has signed a new contract with the club.
The midfielder joined Villa from Everton in 2024 and has since played a key role in many of the club’s most memorable European nights.
The Belgium international has made more than 70 appearances in claret and blue, scoring seven goals and establishing himself as an influential presence in the heart of midfield.
Currently recovering well from knee surgery, Onana remains an important part of Unai Emery’s squad as the club continues to compete at the highest level both domestically and in Europe.
Onana war 2024 für umgerechnet knapp 60 Millionen Euro vom FC Everton zu den Villans gewechselt. Aktuell erholt sich der ehemalige HSV-Profi von einem Kreuzbandriss, den er sich im Juli zugezogen hat, bleibt aber „ein wichtiger Bestandteil des Kaders von Unai Emery, während der Verein sowohl im Inland als auch in Europa weiterhin auf höchstem Niveau mithält“.
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