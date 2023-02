Driussi verlängert in Austin

https://www.austinfc.com/news/austin-fc-sebastian-driussi-agree-to-new-multi-year-contract

Austin FC, Sebastián Driussi Agree To New Multi-Year Contract | Austin FC

Austin FC announced today the Club agreed to a new multi-year contract with midfielder and Designated Player Sebastián Driussi. Driussi’s new deal includes three (3) guaranteed years through the end of the 2025 season, with an option for the 2026 season. “I’m delighted to sign a new contract with Austin