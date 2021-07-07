Home / Schär bleibt bei Newcastle

Newcastle United hat die Option zur Vertragsverlängerung bei Ex-Hoffenheimer Fabian Schär aktiviert. Auch Paul Dummett, Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernández und Dwight Gayle erhalten neuen Arbeitspapiere beim Premier League-Klub.

