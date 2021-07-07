Schär bleibt bei Newcastle
- veröffentlicht am
Newcastle United hat die Option zur Vertragsverlängerung bei Ex-Hoffenheimer Fabian Schär aktiviert. Auch Paul Dummett, Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernández und Dwight Gayle erhalten neuen Arbeitspapiere beim Premier League-Klub.
✍️ #NUFC are pleased to confirm that Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernández and Dwight Gayle have all signed new deals with the club.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 7, 2021
The option of extending the contracts of Paul Dummett and Fabian Schär into the 2021/22 season have also been exercised.
⚫️⚪️
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Kommentare