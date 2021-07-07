Schär bleibt bei Newcastle

Newcastle United hat die Option zur Vertragsverlängerung bei Ex-Hoffenheimer Fabian Schär aktiviert. Auch Paul Dummett, Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernández und Dwight Gayle erhalten neuen Arbeitspapiere beim Premier League-Klub.

✍️ #NUFC are pleased to confirm that Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernández and Dwight Gayle have all signed new deals with the club.



The option of extending the contracts of Paul Dummett and Fabian Schär into the 2021/22 season have also been exercised.



⚫️⚪️