Villas Assilev in die USA
1 min.
Indiana Vassilev verlässt Aston Villa und wechselt zurück in die USA. Wie St. Louis City offiziell bekanntgibt, unterschreibt der 21-jährige Linksaußen einen bis 2024 gültigen Vertrag mit der Option auf zwei weitere Jahre. Vassilev hatte bereits die vergangenen eineinhalb Jahre auf Leihbasis für den MLS-Klub Inter Miami gespielt. Nun geht es für den US-Amerikaner zurück in die Heimat.
St Louis CITY SC @stlCITYsc – 16:00
Indy is #AllForCITY! 😤sehen auf twitter
We have acquired the coveted 21-year-old American youth international Indiana Vassilev from @AVFCOfficial.
🔗 https://t.co/hzqdbEIfYE https://www.stlcitysc.com/news/st-louis-city-sc-acquire-midfielder-indiana-vassilev-from-aston-villa St. Louis CITY SC Acquire Midfielder Indiana Vassilev from Aston Villa | St. Louis SC St. Louis CITY SC acquired midfielder Indiana Vassilev from Aston Villa, the club announced today. Vassilev is signed to a two-year contract through the end of the 2024 MLS regular season with option years in 2025 and 2026. St. Louis first acquired Vassilev’s MLS rights through the MLS expansion draft.
