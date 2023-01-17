Villas Assilev in die USA

https://www.stlcitysc.com/news/st-louis-city-sc-acquire-midfielder-indiana-vassilev-from-aston-villa

St. Louis CITY SC Acquire Midfielder Indiana Vassilev from Aston Villa | St. Louis SC

St. Louis CITY SC acquired midfielder Indiana Vassilev from Aston Villa, the club announced today. Vassilev is signed to a two-year contract through the end of the 2024 MLS regular season with option years in 2025 and 2026. St. Louis first acquired Vassilev’s MLS rights through the MLS expansion draft.