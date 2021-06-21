Schottland: Gilmour positiv getestet

Die schottische Nationalmannschaft hat einen Coronafall zu beklagen. Mittelfeldspieler Billy Gilmour wurde laut offiziellen Angaben positiv getestet und begibt sich nun in zehntätige Isolation. Das letzte Gruppenspiel gegen Kroatien am morgigen Dienstag (21 Uhr) wird Gilmour damit verpassen.

Im Briten-Duell gegen England (0:0) stand der 20-Jährige noch in der Startformation von Trainer Steve Clarke. Das erste Spiel gegen Tschechien (0:2) hatte der Chelsea-Profi von der Bank aus verfolgt.

We can confirm that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19.



Having liaised with Public Health England, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.https://t.co/lRNWvckqCK