Schottland: Gilmour positiv getestet

Billy Gilmour im Trikot des FC Chelsea
Billy Gilmour im Trikot des FC Chelsea ©Maxppp

Die schottische Nationalmannschaft hat einen Coronafall zu beklagen. Mittelfeldspieler Billy Gilmour wurde laut offiziellen Angaben positiv getestet und begibt sich nun in zehntätige Isolation. Das letzte Gruppenspiel gegen Kroatien am morgigen Dienstag (21 Uhr) wird Gilmour damit verpassen.

Im Briten-Duell gegen England (0:0) stand der 20-Jährige noch in der Startformation von Trainer Steve Clarke. Das erste Spiel gegen Tschechien (0:2) hatte der Chelsea-Profi von der Bank aus verfolgt.

