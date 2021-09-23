Leeds bindet McCarron
- veröffentlicht am
Youngster Liam McCarron bleibt Leeds United treu. Wie der englische Erstligist verkündet, hat der 20-jährige Linksverteidiger seinen Vertrag bis 2023 ausdehnt.
McCarron ist in Leeds derzeit auf dem Sprung ins Profiteam. In der aktuellen Saison stand der schottische U21-Nationalspieler bereits dreimal im Kader von Trainer Marcelo Bielsa. Auf sein Debüt in der Premier League wartet McCarron noch.
✍️ #LUFC is pleased to announce Liam McCarron has agreed a new two-year deal with the club— Leeds United (@LUFC) September 23, 2021
Kommentare