Leeds bindet McCarron

Youngster Liam McCarron bleibt Leeds United treu. Wie der englische Erstligist verkündet, hat der 20-jährige Linksverteidiger seinen Vertrag bis 2023 ausdehnt.

McCarron ist in Leeds derzeit auf dem Sprung ins Profiteam. In der aktuellen Saison stand der schottische U21-Nationalspieler bereits dreimal im Kader von Trainer Marcelo Bielsa. Auf sein Debüt in der Premier League wartet McCarron noch.