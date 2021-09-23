Home / Premier League / Leeds bindet McCarron

Leeds bindet McCarron

  • Offiziell von Matthias Rudolph - Quelle: leedsunited.com
  • veröffentlicht am
Marcelo Bielsa coacht Leeds United
Marcelo Bielsa coacht Leeds United ©Maxppp

Youngster Liam McCarron bleibt Leeds United treu. Wie der englische Erstligist verkündet, hat der 20-jährige Linksverteidiger seinen Vertrag bis 2023 ausdehnt.

McCarron ist in Leeds derzeit auf dem Sprung ins Profiteam. In der aktuellen Saison stand der schottische U21-Nationalspieler bereits dreimal im Kader von Trainer Marcelo Bielsa. Auf sein Debüt in der Premier League wartet McCarron noch.

