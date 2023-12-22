Suárez mit Messi vereint

Luis Suárez tut es vielen seiner ehemaligen Weggefährten gleich und läuft fortan für Inter Miami auf. Wie die der Klub aus Florida verkündet, hat man den ehemaligen Weltklassestürmer für die im Februar beginnende MLS-Saison verpflichtet.
We have signed Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez to a contract running through the 2024 Major League Soccer season!
Details: https://t.co/SlaFVn0XM0 https://www.intermiamicf.com/news/inter-miami-cf-signs-iconic-striker-luis-suarez Inter Miami CF Signs Iconic Striker Luis Suárez | Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and Conmebol Copa América winner and five-time LaLiga champion Luis Suárez to a contract running through the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The iconic Uruguayan striker will join the team ahead of the
Suárez kommt ablösefrei von Grêmio Porto Alegre. Für die Brasilianer steuerte der mittlerweile 36-Jährige in 53 Spielen 26 Tore sowie 17 Assists bei und schaffte sogar den Sprung zurück in Uruguays Nationalteam. In Miami trifft Suárez nun auf drei ehemalige Kollegen vom FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets und Jordi Alba.
