Suárez mit Messi vereint

Inter Miami CF Signs Iconic Striker Luis Suárez | Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and Conmebol Copa América winner and five-time LaLiga champion Luis Suárez to a contract running through the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The iconic Uruguayan striker will join the team ahead of the