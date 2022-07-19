Celtic verpflichtet Mooy
- veröffentlicht am
Aaron Mooy ist zurück im europäischen Fußball. Celtic Glasgow nimmt den 31-jährigen Australier unter Vertrag. Zuvor spielte der Mittelfeldspieler in China für Shanghai.
🆕✍️ #MooySigns!— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 19, 2022
We are delighted to announce the signing of Australian international midfielder Aaron Mooy 🇦🇺
Welcome to #CelticFC, Aaron! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/z2bLleLhZ9
