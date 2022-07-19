Home / Celtic verpflichtet Mooy

Celtic verpflichtet Mooy

  • Offiziell
  • veröffentlicht am

Aaron Mooy ist zurück im europäischen Fußball. Celtic Glasgow nimmt den 31-jährigen Australier unter Vertrag. Zuvor spielte der Mittelfeldspieler in China für Shanghai.

Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter

Weitere Infos

Kommentare

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel