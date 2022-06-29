Home / Hammers binden Trott

Hammers binden Trott

  • Offiziell
  • veröffentlicht am

West Ham verlängert mit Keeper Nathan Trott (23). Der ehemalige englische U20-Nationalspieler bleibt bis 2024 in London. Zusätzlich hat West Ham eine Option auf zwei weitere Jahre in das Vertragswerk eingebaut.

