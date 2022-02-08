Costa fliegt nach LA

Douglas Costas Wechsel zu LA Galaxy rückt immer näher. Aktuelle Bilder von Fabrizio Romano zeigen den 31-jährigen Außenstürmer auf dem Flug in die US-amerikanische Metropole.

Ursprünglich war Costa noch bis zum Sommer von Juventus Turin an Grêmio Porto Alegre verliehen. Nach dem Abstieg des Klubs in die Serie B setzt er seine Karriere nun in der MLS fort.

Excl: here’s Douglas Costa now flying to Los Angeles in order to finalize his move to LA Galaxy and sign the contract. 🇺🇸🇧🇷🛩 #MLS



Deal set to be confirmed for former Juventus and Bayern winger - gonna be official soon. #LAGalaxy



