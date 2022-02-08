Home / Major League Soccer / Costa fliegt nach LA

Costa fliegt nach LA

  • von Tobias Feldhoff - Quelle: Fabrizio Romano
  • veröffentlicht am
Douglas Costa spielte zweimal für den FC Bayern
Douglas Costa spielte zweimal für den FC Bayern ©Maxppp

Douglas Costas Wechsel zu LA Galaxy rückt immer näher. Aktuelle Bilder von Fabrizio Romano zeigen den 31-jährigen Außenstürmer auf dem Flug in die US-amerikanische Metropole.

Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter

Ursprünglich war Costa noch bis zum Sommer von Juventus Turin an Grêmio Porto Alegre verliehen. Nach dem Abstieg des Klubs in die Serie B setzt er seine Karriere nun in der MLS fort.

Weitere Infos

Kommentare

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel