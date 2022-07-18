Home / Pochettino-Sohn nach Spanien

Pochettino-Sohn nach Spanien

Maurizio Pochettino, Sohn des entlassenen PSG-Trainer Mauricio Pochettino, wechselt in die dritte spanische Liga. Vom FC Watford geht es für den 21-jährigen Außenstürmer zu Gimnàstic de Tarragona.

