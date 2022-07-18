Pochettino-Sohn nach Spanien
Maurizio Pochettino, Sohn des entlassenen PSG-Trainer Mauricio Pochettino, wechselt in die dritte spanische Liga. Vom FC Watford geht es für den 21-jährigen Außenstürmer zu Gimnàstic de Tarragona.
📢 Maurizio Pochettino, nou jugador del Nàstic— NÀSTIC DE TARRAGONA (@NASTICTARRAGONA) July 18, 2022
🆕 El jove extrem signa per una temporada, més dues d’opcionals
👋 Benvingut, Maurizio‼
ℹ https://t.co/eh4eIeygVs#BenvingutMaurizio #DestíNàstic pic.twitter.com/jwdy0G4vKQ
