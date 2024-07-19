Offiziell

Moreno zu Fábregas

Trainer Cesc Fábregas darf prominenten Zuwachs in seinem Team begrüßen. Bis 2025 unterschreibt der zuletzt vereinslose Ex-Liverpool-Linksverteidiger Alberto Moreno (32) bei den Italienern. Zudem wurde eine Option zur einjährigen Verlängerung vereinbart.

Como1907
Como 1907 is pleased to announce the signing of Alberto Moreno until June 2025 with automatic renewal for another season if certain conditions are met.

Read the official statement ➡️ https://t.co/uXDT3WYtqp https://comofootball.com/en/como-1907-signs-alberto-moreno/ Como 1907 signs Alberto Moreno - Como 1907 Como 1907 is pleased to announce the signing of Alberto Moreno until June 2025 with automatic renewal for another season if certain conditions are met. Defender, 32 years old, he boasts great experience on the European stage. He grew up in the ranks of Sevilla, a team with which he won the Europa League in
