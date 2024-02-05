Besiktas holt Nottingham-Kapitän

Besiktas hat Joe Worrall von Nottingham Forest verpflichtet. Der 27-jährige Innenverteidiger wechselt auf Leihbasis bis zum Saisonende nach Istanbul. Eine Kaufoption ist Teil des Deals.
Nottingham Forest @NFFC – 18:45
We can confirm that Joe Worrall has completed a loan move to @Besiktas.Bei Twitter ansehen
The Turkish side have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.
Good luck, Joe 🤝
Worrall durchlief einst die Jugendabteilung der Tricky Trees und war der nominelle Kapitän der Mannschaft. Sportlich spielte er zuletzt jedoch keine Rolle mehr.
