Offiziell Premier League

Besiktas holt Nottingham-Kapitän

von Tristan Bernert - Quelle: nottinghamforest.co.uk
Besiktas holt Nottingham-Kapitän @Maxppp

Besiktas hat Joe Worrall von Nottingham Forest verpflichtet. Der 27-jährige Innenverteidiger wechselt auf Leihbasis bis zum Saisonende nach Istanbul. Eine Kaufoption ist Teil des Deals.

Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter
Nottingham Forest
We can confirm that Joe Worrall has completed a loan move to @Besiktas.

The Turkish side have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Good luck, Joe 🤝
Bei Twitter ansehen

Worrall durchlief einst die Jugendabteilung der Tricky Trees und war der nominelle Kapitän der Mannschaft. Sportlich spielte er zuletzt jedoch keine Rolle mehr.

veröffentlicht am Aktualisiert am
Alle Kommentare anzeigen

Weitere Infos

Premier League Premier League
Nottingham Nottingham Forest
Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Istanbul
Joe Worrall Joe Worrall
Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter

Nachrichten

Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter

Empfohlene Artikel

alles zeigen

Videos & Highlights

Meistgelesen

Erkunden

Meine Noten
Top-Kommentare
Spielstatistiken vergleichen
Teilen