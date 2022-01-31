Home / Premier League / Targett nach Newcastle

Targett nach Newcastle

  • Offiziell von Niklas Scheifers - Quelle: nufc.co.uk
  • veröffentlicht am - Aktualisiert
Matt Targett bei einer Hereingabe
Matt Targett bei einer Hereingabe ©Maxppp

Newcastle United legt am Deadline Day noch einmal nach. Wie die Magpies offiziell vermelden, wird Linksverteidiger Matt Targett bis zum Saisonende von Aston Villa ausgeliehen. Von einer möglichen Kaufoption ist keine Rede.

Im Sommer 2019 hatte Villa noch knapp 16 Millionen Euro Ablöse für den 26-jährigen Abwehrmann gezahlt. Seitdem bestritt Targett 89 Pflichtspiele für den Klub aus Birmingham. Insgesamt lief er 126 Mal in der englischen Premier League auf.

