Targett nach Newcastle

Newcastle United legt am Deadline Day noch einmal nach. Wie die Magpies offiziell vermelden, wird Linksverteidiger Matt Targett bis zum Saisonende von Aston Villa ausgeliehen. Von einer möglichen Kaufoption ist keine Rede.

Im Sommer 2019 hatte Villa noch knapp 16 Millionen Euro Ablöse für den 26-jährigen Abwehrmann gezahlt. Seitdem bestritt Targett 89 Pflichtspiele für den Klub aus Birmingham. Insgesamt lief er 126 Mal in der englischen Premier League auf.

✍️ #NUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season!



