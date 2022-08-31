El Ghazi zur PSV

Flügelflitzer Anwar El Ghazi kehrt in seine niederländische Heimat zurück. Der 27-jährige wechselt von Aston Villa zur PSV Eindhoven.

Aston Villa can confirm that @ElGhazi1995 has joined PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee.



Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank Anwar for his service and contribution to the club and wish him all the best in his future career.