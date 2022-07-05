Bidstrup verlängert und wechselt
Mads Bidstrup verlängert seinen Vertrag beim FC Brentford bis 2024 und wechselt temporär den Klub. In der kommenden Spielzeit läuft der 21-jährige Däne für den FC Nordsjaelland auf. Von 2018 bis 2020 war Bidstrup in der Jugend von RB Leipzig aktiv.
✍ A new contract for Mads Bidstrup!— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 5, 2022
Mads signs until 2024, with a two-year option, and will spend this season on loan with @FCNordsjaelland 🙌
🗞 https://t.co/bLmM1A9tYx#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/GAP80UScsl
