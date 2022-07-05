Bidstrup verlängert und wechselt

Mads Bidstrup verlängert seinen Vertrag beim FC Brentford bis 2024 und wechselt temporär den Klub. In der kommenden Spielzeit läuft der 21-jährige Däne für den FC Nordsjaelland auf. Von 2018 bis 2020 war Bidstrup in der Jugend von RB Leipzig aktiv.

