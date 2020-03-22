Fellaini mit Corona infiziert

Marouane Fellaini (32) zählt nun auch zu jenen Profis, die sich mit dem Coronavirus infiziert haben. Wie der Mittelfeldspieler von Shandong Luneng selbst bekanntgibt, war ein entsprechender Test positiv. Er befindet sich nun in häuslicher Quarantäne.

Dass es ihm schlecht geht, lässt Fellainis Veröffentlichung nicht vermuten. Er bedankt sich für die Unterstützung der Fans sowie seines Klubs und dessen medizinischer Abteilung. In China ist der Saisonbeginn für den 2. Mai geplant.

Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe.❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xTczNLoz1w