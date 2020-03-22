Home > Chinesische Superliga > Fellaini mit Corona infiziert

Fellaini mit Corona infiziert

  • von Niklas Scheifers
  • veröffentlicht am

Marouane Fellaini (32) zählt nun auch zu jenen Profis, die sich mit dem Coronavirus infiziert haben. Wie der Mittelfeldspieler von Shandong Luneng selbst bekanntgibt, war ein entsprechender Test positiv. Er befindet sich nun in häuslicher Quarantäne.

Dass es ihm schlecht geht, lässt Fellainis Veröffentlichung nicht vermuten. Er bedankt sich für die Unterstützung der Fans sowie seines Klubs und dessen medizinischer Abteilung. In China ist der Saisonbeginn für den 2. Mai geplant.

