Leeds bindet Nachwuchskeeper

Leeds United hat den 18-jährigen Harry Christy mit einem Vertrag bis 2024 ausgestattet. Der Torwart aus dem eigenen Nachwuchs soll fortan Druck auf Stammkeeper Illan Meslier (21) und dessen Ersatz Kristoffer Klaesson (21) machen.

✍️ #LUFC are happy to announce Harry Christy has today penned his first professional contract with the club