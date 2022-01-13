Home / Leeds bindet Nachwuchskeeper

Leeds bindet Nachwuchskeeper

  Offiziell
  • veröffentlicht am

Leeds United hat den 18-jährigen Harry Christy mit einem Vertrag bis 2024 ausgestattet. Der Torwart aus dem eigenen Nachwuchs soll fortan Druck auf Stammkeeper Illan Meslier (21) und dessen Ersatz Kristoffer Klaesson (21) machen.

