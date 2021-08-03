Neuer Mittelfeldspieler für Monaco
Brasilianer Jean Lucas wechselt für zwölf Millionen Euro von Olympique Lyon zur AS Monaco. Der 23-jährige Mittelfeldspieler unterschreibt einen Vertrag bis 2026.
L’AS Monaco est heureux d’annoncer l’arrivée de Jean Lucas. Le milieu de terrain brésilien de 23 ans s’est engagé pour les cinq prochaines saisons. #BemVindoJeanLucas https://t.co/pVrLEy40Dk— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 2, 2021
