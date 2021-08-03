Home / Neuer Mittelfeldspieler für Monaco

Neuer Mittelfeldspieler für Monaco

  • Offiziell
Brasilianer Jean Lucas wechselt für zwölf Millionen Euro von Olympique Lyon zur AS Monaco. Der 23-jährige Mittelfeldspieler unterschreibt einen Vertrag bis 2026.

