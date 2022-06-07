Buska in die Ligue 1

Mittelstürmer Adam Buksa (25) wechselt von MLS-Klub New England Revolution zum RC Lens. Der französische Erstligist zahlt dem Vernehmen nach rund neun Millionen Euro Ablöse für den polnischen Nationalspieler.

The #NERevs have agreed to transfer Adam Buksa to @Ligue1_ENG club, @RCLens.



🆎 will officially join RC Lens at the opening of the Ligue 1 transfer window.