Buska in die Ligue 1

Mittelstürmer Adam Buksa (25) wechselt von MLS-Klub New England Revolution zum RC Lens. Der französische Erstligist zahlt dem Vernehmen nach rund neun Millionen Euro Ablöse für den polnischen Nationalspieler.

