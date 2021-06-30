Home / Premier League / Ex-Dortmunder Stiepermann verlässt Norwich

Marco Stiepermann und Norwich City gehen getrennte Wege. Wie der Premier League-Aufsteiger verkündet, wurde das Arbeitspapier des gebürtigen Dortmunders in beiderseitigem Einvernehmen aufgelöst. Der Vertrag war noch bis 2022 gültig.

Der 30-Jährige war 2017 vom VfL Bochum nach Norwich gewechselt. In Deutschland war Stiepermann zudem für Borussia Dortmund, Alemannia Aachen, Energie Cottbus und Greuther Fürth aktiv. Wie es mit dem Mittelfeldspieler sportlich nun weitergeht, ist noch offen.

