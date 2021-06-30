Ex-Dortmunder Stiepermann verlässt Norwich

Marco Stiepermann und Norwich City gehen getrennte Wege. Wie der Premier League-Aufsteiger verkündet, wurde das Arbeitspapier des gebürtigen Dortmunders in beiderseitigem Einvernehmen aufgelöst. Der Vertrag war noch bis 2022 gültig.

Der 30-Jährige war 2017 vom VfL Bochum nach Norwich gewechselt. In Deutschland war Stiepermann zudem für Borussia Dortmund, Alemannia Aachen, Energie Cottbus und Greuther Fürth aktiv. Wie es mit dem Mittelfeldspieler sportlich nun weitergeht, ist noch offen.

The club can confirm that Marco Stiepermann has departed #NCFC, after a mutual agreement was reached to end his contract.



Stiepermann played a total of 119 games for the club, scoring 12 goals.