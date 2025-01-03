Menü Suche
Lemina nach Saudi Arabien

Nach FT-Informationen steht Mario Lemina vor einem Wechsel in die Wüste. Al Shabab und die Wolverhampton Wanderers befinden sich vor einer finalen Einigung. Für den 31-jährigen Gabuner werden vier Millionen Euro Ablöse fällig.

Santi Aouna
🚨EXCL: ⚪️🇬🇦 #SPL |

🔐 Al-Shabab are closing in on deal to sign Mario Lemina from Wolverhampton.

💰 Clubs are finalizing details for package worth €4M

W @sebnonda
https://t.co/so4XIKZJrp https://www.footmercato.net/a5716325617532952252-wolverhampton-le-depart-de-mario-lemina-a-al-shabab-quasi-boucle Wolverhampton : le départ de Mario Lemina à Al Shabab quasi bouclé ! Valeur sûre du championnat anglais et titulaire indiscutable chez les Wolves cette saison, Mario Lemina a disputé 16 matches (1 but et 3 passes d (...) - Footmercato
