Lemina nach Saudi Arabien
Nach FT-Informationen steht Mario Lemina vor einem Wechsel in die Wüste. Al Shabab und die Wolverhampton Wanderers befinden sich vor einer finalen Einigung. Für den 31-jährigen Gabuner werden vier Millionen Euro Ablöse fällig.
Santi Aouna @Santi_J_FM – 17:29
🚨EXCL: ⚪️🇬🇦 #SPL
🔐 Al-Shabab are closing in on deal to sign Mario Lemina from Wolverhampton.
💰 Clubs are finalizing details for package worth €4M
