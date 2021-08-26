Trybull verlässt Norwich

Tom Trybull und Norwich City gehen nach vier Jahren getrennte Wege. Wie die Canaries mitteilen, wurde das Vertragspapier des 28-jährigen Berliners in beidseitigem Einvernehmen aufgelöst. Ursprünglich wäre der Kontrakt des Mittelfeldspielers noch bis 2022 gültig gewesen.

Tom Trybull has left Norwich City after a mutual agreement was reached to cancel his contract.



All at Norwich City would like to thank Tom for his contributions to the club and wish him well in his future endeavours.