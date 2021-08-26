Home / Trybull verlässt Norwich

Trybull verlässt Norwich

  • Offiziell
  • veröffentlicht am - Aktualisiert

Tom Trybull und Norwich City gehen nach vier Jahren getrennte Wege. Wie die Canaries mitteilen, wurde das Vertragspapier des 28-jährigen Berliners in beidseitigem Einvernehmen aufgelöst. Ursprünglich wäre der Kontrakt des Mittelfeldspielers noch bis 2022 gültig gewesen.

Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter

Weitere Infos

Kommentare

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel