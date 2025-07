15 Millionen: ManCity lässt Perrone ziehen

https://comofootball.com/en/maxi-stays-on-the-lake-como-1907-finalise-permanent-transfer-from-manchester-city/

MÁXI STAYS ON THE LAKE: COMO 1907 FINALISE PERMANENT TRANSFER FROM MANCHESTER CITY - Como 1907

Como 1907 is pleased to confirm the permanent signing of Argentine midfielder Máximo Perrone from Manchester City. The 21-year-old has signed a contract with the club until 2029. Born in Buenos Aires in 2003, Perrone began his career at Vélez Sarsfield before moving to Manchester City in January 2023. He gained further top-flight experience in