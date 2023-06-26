Brentford holt Kim
Der englische Erstligist FC Brentford tätigt einen Perspektivtransfer. Ji-soo Kim (18) kommt vom FC Seongnam aus der zweiten südkoreanischen Liga und unterschreibt bis 2027 plus Option auf eine weitere Saison. Zunächst soll der Innenverteidiger in der zweiten Mannschaft Spielpraxis sammeln.
