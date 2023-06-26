Offiziell

Brentford holt Kim

Der englische Erstligist FC Brentford tätigt einen Perspektivtransfer. Ji-soo Kim (18) kommt vom FC Seongnam aus der zweiten südkoreanischen Liga und unterschreibt bis 2027 plus Option auf eine weitere Saison. Zunächst soll der Innenverteidiger in der zweiten Mannschaft Spielpraxis sammeln.

Raya: Tottenham-Deal vom Tisch – Spur zu United wieder heiß?
Brentford FC
✍️ Welcome to #BrentfordFC, Ji-soo Kim!

The young defender signs from Seongnam on a four-year contract with a club option of an additional year

Full story ➡️ https://t.co/KkS9QEwt7V

Ji-soo Kim arrives from K League Two side Seongnam for an undisclosed fee; young South Korean defender signs four-year contract with a club option of an additional year
veröffentlicht am
