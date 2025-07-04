Como holt Addai
Jayden Addai spielt in Zukunft am Comer See Fußball. Wie Como 1907 bekanntgibt, kommt der 19-jährige Offensivspieler von AZ Alkmaar und unterschreibt einen Vertrag bis 2030.
Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter
Como1907 @Como_1907 – 15:07
Como 1907 is pleased to confirm the signing of Dutch winger Jayden Addai from AZ Alkmaar. The 19-year-old joins the club on a permanent deal until June 2030.Bei X ansehen
Read the full statement ➡️ https://t.co/A5jQq3xqWr https://comofootball.com/en/como-1907-signs-young-dutch-talent-jayden-addai/ Como 1907 Signs Young Dutch Talent Jayden Addai - Como 1907 Como 1907 is pleased to confirm the signing of Dutch winger Jayden Addai from AZ Alkmaar. The 19-year-old joins the club on a permanent deal until June 2030. A product of AZ’s acclaimed youth system, Addai made his Eredivisie debut last season and was also a member of the AZ team that won the UEFA
Read the full statement ➡️ https://t.co/A5jQq3xqWr https://comofootball.com/en/como-1907-signs-young-dutch-talent-jayden-addai/ Como 1907 Signs Young Dutch Talent Jayden Addai - Como 1907 Como 1907 is pleased to confirm the signing of Dutch winger Jayden Addai from AZ Alkmaar. The 19-year-old joins the club on a permanent deal until June 2030. A product of AZ’s acclaimed youth system, Addai made his Eredivisie debut last season and was also a member of the AZ team that won the UEFA
Weitere Infos
Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter
Videos & Highlights
Meistgelesen
Erkunden