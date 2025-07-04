Menü Suche
Kommentar
Offiziell

Como holt Addai

Jayden Addai spielt in Zukunft am Comer See Fußball. Wie Como 1907 bekanntgibt, kommt der 19-jährige Offensivspieler von AZ Alkmaar und unterschreibt einen Vertrag bis 2030.

Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter
Como1907
Como 1907 is pleased to confirm the signing of Dutch winger Jayden Addai from AZ Alkmaar. The 19-year-old joins the club on a permanent deal until June 2030.

Read the full statement ➡️ https://t.co/A5jQq3xqWr https://comofootball.com/en/como-1907-signs-young-dutch-talent-jayden-addai/ Como 1907 Signs Young Dutch Talent Jayden Addai - Como 1907 Como 1907 is pleased to confirm the signing of Dutch winger Jayden Addai from AZ Alkmaar. The 19-year-old joins the club on a permanent deal until June 2030. A product of AZ’s acclaimed youth system, Addai made his Eredivisie debut last season and was also a member of the AZ team that won the UEFA
Bei X ansehen
veröffentlicht am - Aktualisiert am
Alle Kommentare anzeigen
Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter

Weitere Infos

Alkmaar
Como
Jayden Osei Addai

Weitere Infos

Alkmaar Logo AZ Alkmaar
Como Logo Calcio Como
Jayden Osei Addai Jayden Osei Addai
Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter

Empfohlene Artikel

alles zeigen

Videos & Highlights

Meistgelesen

Erkunden

Teilen
Top-Kommentare
Spielstatistiken vergleichen
Teilen
In die Zwischenablage kopiert