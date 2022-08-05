Archer bleibt bei Aston Villa
- veröffentlicht am
Aston Villa bindet Eigengewächs Cameron Archer langfristig an den Verein. Der 20-jährige Mittelstürmer hat einen neuen Fünfjahresvertrag unterschrieben.
Your #FridayFeeling has arrived...— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 5, 2022
Aston Villa is pleased to announce @CameronArcher_ has signed a new five-year contract with the club. ✍️
Weitere Infos
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Kommentare