Moses wechselt zu Spartak

  • Offiziell von Niklas Scheifers - Quelle: spartak.ru
  • veröffentlicht am - Aktualisiert
Victor Moses im Trikot von Leihklub Inter Mailand
Victor Moses im Trikot von Leihklub Inter Mailand

Spartak Moskau hat sich die Dienste von Victor Moses (29) gesichert. Wie der russische Hauptstadtklub bekanntgibt, wird der nigerianische Rechtsaußen für ein Jahr vom FC Chelsea ausgeliehen. Es existiert eine Kaufoption.

Seit 2012 steht Moses regulär an der Stamford Bridge unter Vertrag, konnte sich bei den Blues aber nie dauerhaft etablieren. Sein Gastspiel in Moskau ist bereits seine sechste Leihe als Chelsea-Profi.

