Moses wechselt zu Spartak

Spartak Moskau hat sich die Dienste von Victor Moses (29) gesichert. Wie der russische Hauptstadtklub bekanntgibt, wird der nigerianische Rechtsaußen für ein Jahr vom FC Chelsea ausgeliehen. Es existiert eine Kaufoption.

Seit 2012 steht Moses regulär an der Stamford Bridge unter Vertrag, konnte sich bei den Blues aber nie dauerhaft etablieren. Sein Gastspiel in Moskau ist bereits seine sechste Leihe als Chelsea-Profi.

🇳🇬 Victor Moses is a Spartak player!



Spartak Moscow and Chelsea have agreed the transfer of Nigerian star Victor Moses to our club. The loan agreement with the 29-year-old midfielder is until the end of the season with the option to buy!



Welcome, Victor!#ReleaseTheSuperEagle pic.twitter.com/bkgF5Cg6QH