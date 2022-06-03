Home / Sturridge verlässt Perth Glory

Sturridge verlässt Perth Glory

  • Offiziell
  • veröffentlicht am

Perth Glory bestätigt den Abschied von Daniel Sturridge (32). Der Stürmer war im Oktober nach Australien gewechselt und kam auch verletzungsbedingt nur zu 138 Einsatzminuten.

