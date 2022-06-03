Sturridge verlässt Perth Glory

Perth Glory bestätigt den Abschied von Daniel Sturridge (32). Der Stürmer war im Oktober nach Australien gewechselt und kam auch verletzungsbedingt nur zu 138 Einsatzminuten.

Departures...

Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nick Fitzgerald, Osama Malik, Josh Rawlins, Darko Stanojevic and Daniel Sturridge have parted ways with the club, while Andy Keogh has retired and taken up the role of Head of Recruitment.

